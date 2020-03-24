Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Minecraft gets free educational content to help enable distance learning

Minecraft gets free educational content to help enable distance learning

March 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft is bringing free educational content to Minecraft to help families who've been forced to home school as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The company has added a new Education category to the Minecraft Marketplace that will let parents and children explore the International Space Station, learn to code with a robot, visit famous Washington D.C. landmarks, build 3D fractals, and more. 

The initiative ultimately aims to balance "distance learning with taking time to have fun," and will be available from now until June 30, 2020. 

"We are living in unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of people around the world and changed the way we go about our daily lives," said Xbox chief Phil Spencer. 

Here at Microsoft, we’re constantly asking ourselves what we can do to support people during this challenging time. To me, the most important thing to remember is that we’re all living and learning through this together."

Spencer also highlighted the raft of family settings available to parents who might want to keep tabs on screen time or implement content filters, and reiterated that Microsoft is working hard to ensure its service can cope with the increased demand presented by self-isolation.

"We understand the important role gaming is playing right now to connect people and provide joy in these isolating and stressful times, and our teams are working diligently to ensure we can be there for our players," he added.

"To that end, we are actively monitoring performance and usage trends to ensure we’re optimizing the service for our customers worldwide and accommodating for new growth and demand."

Related Jobs

Guildhall at SMU
Guildhall at SMU — Plano, Texas, United States
[03.24.20]
Professor of Practice
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.23.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.23.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gameplay
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.23.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image