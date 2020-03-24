Sony will 'manage' PSN download speeds in Europe to preserve internet access

Sony intends to "manage" PlayStation Network download traffic in Europe to "help preserve access for the entire internet community."

Although the company didn't say it would be capping download speeds outright, it warned players they may experience "somewhat slower or delayed game downloads."

In a short blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said the company would be doing its part to address internet stability concerns as more and more people begin to self-isolate in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access," he wrote.

"Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone."