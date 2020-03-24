Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony will 'manage' PSN download speeds in Europe to preserve internet access

Sony will 'manage' PSN download speeds in Europe to preserve internet access

March 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony intends to "manage" PlayStation Network download traffic in Europe to "help preserve access for the entire internet community."

Although the company didn't say it would be capping download speeds outright, it warned players they may experience "somewhat slower or delayed game downloads."

In a short blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said the company would be doing its part to address internet stability concerns as more and more people begin to self-isolate in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access," he wrote. 

"Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone."

Related Jobs

Guildhall at SMU
Guildhall at SMU — Plano, Texas, United States
[03.24.20]
Professor of Practice
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.23.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.23.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gameplay
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.23.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image