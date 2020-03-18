Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GDC 2020 talks are now available to watch for free on the GDC Vault!

GDC 2020 talks are now available to watch for free on the GDC Vault!

March 24, 2020 | By Staff
March 24, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Vault, GDC

Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to announce that the insightful talks delivered by game industry experts during GDC 2020 last week are now available to watch on the GDC Vault!

The unique challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic demanded some quick thinking on the part of GDC presenters, and this year organizers were proud to work with a number of GDC 2020 speakers who recorded their presentations at home for broadcast over the GDC Twitch channel

Now, all of those pre-recorded GDC 2020 videos are available to watch at your leisure on both the GDC Twitch channel and the GDC Vault, where loads of other great game industry talks from GDCs past are also available for anyone to watch completely free. Plus, these pre-recorded GDC 2020 talks will be uploaded to the official GDC YouTube channel in the weeks ahead!

If you're looking for more expert talks on game design and development that you can watch at your leisure, consider becoming a GDC Vault subscriber in order to gain full access to the Vault's archives of video, audio and slides from nearly two decades' worth of GDC events.

For more information and to stay abreast of what's new with GDC, check out the official website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Guildhall at SMU
Guildhall at SMU — Plano, Texas, United States
[03.24.20]
Professor of Practice
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.23.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.23.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.23.20]
Lead Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image