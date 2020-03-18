Video: Designing great UI that helps immerse players in your game

In this 2018 GDC session, UI designer Steph Chow discusses how to embed a game's world into its user interface, and how to strike the right balance between player immersion and player usability.

It was an intriguing talk that afforded attendees a fresh look at the ways in which game developers traditionally design UI, and offered practical advice for designing UI that reinforces the themes of your games and helps players stay immersed.

Chow's talk was fascinating, so if you missed seeing her live don't miss your shot to now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

