Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why Nintendo's new Animal Crossing features allow instant change in the real-time game

Why Nintendo's new Animal Crossing features allow instant change in the real-time game

March 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

“For users like that, we were able to give them what they weren’t able to achieve before.”

- Aya Kyogoku talks about Animal Crossing: New Horizon's series-first features.

Features present in Animal Crossing: New Horizons like crafting and terraforming are new to Nintendo’s Animal Crossing saga, and two additions that Nintendo explains aim to offer more ways to play.

New Horizons game director Aya Kyogoku and producer Hisashi Nogami sat down with Launcher to discuss the reasoning behind some of those new features and how they, by design, affect the flow of Animal Crossing’s real-time, day-by-day gameplay.

Major changes to an Animal Crossing town (or in this case island) like upgrading a house or building a new business tend to require an actual real-world day or two to fully happen, meaning the game is largely meant to be played in daily bursts. But those previously mentioned new additions break Animal Crossing’s mold a little bit by allowing players to affect their world immediately.

“Because the Animal Crossing series is tied to the real-time clock, there are users who want to play late at night or who want to play early in the morning. By giving those users an option to craft, we thought this would be a new way for them to play and to acquire [craftable] items," Kyogoku tells Launcher.

Terraforming, meanwhile, offers the same ability to create or change without needing to heed business hours or wait for time to pass, while also giving players the ability to alter rivers, cliffs, and the overall landscape to fit their own visions of an island paradise.

There’s quite a bit more to be found in the full Launcher interview, including discussions about in-game time traveling, the decision to offer holiday content via patches, and New Horizon’s more inclusive approach to character customization.

Related Jobs

Guildhall at SMU
Guildhall at SMU — Plano, Texas, United States
[03.24.20]
Professor of Practice
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.23.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.23.20]
Concept Artist - Forge of Empires
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[03.20.20]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image