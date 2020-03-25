Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020
Report: Animal Crossing: New Horizons sets new Switch launch sales record in Japan

March 25, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had the best launch week of any Switch title in Japan according to the latest Famitsu sales estimates. 

The Japanese publication (via Gemastu) is reporting that the impossibly chill slice-of-life simulator has sold precisely 1,880,626 copies in the country, making it the top seller during the week ended March 22.

Notably, that figure only accounts for physical sales, and it's fairly likely the title has sold a bunch more digital copies. It'll be interesting to see whether the official numbers from Nintendo tell a similar story to Famistu's when they're eventually out in the wild.

