Nintendo shuts down U.S. repair centers due to COVID-19

Nintendo has closed its repair centers in the United States to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.

An FAQ posted on the Nintendo of America support website explains that products already received by centers will remain there until repair services resume, while any items sent in beyond this point may be returned.

The company is unsure when it will be able to reopen its centers in the country, but reassured hardware owners that it will work as quickly as possible once services resume.

"If your repair order is currently in transit to us, it is possible that it will be returned to you as undeliverable. If the repair center was able to receive the repair order, it will remain there until repair services resume," reads the FAQ.

"Your repair order will remain on our systems for 180 days. Once repair service resumes, you can still use the same repair order within that time. If the warranty for a product expires during the closure period, we will honor the warranty for the amount of time our repair centers are closed."