March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020
The UK National Videogame Museum starts fundraiser after COVID-19 puts future at risk

March 25, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

The National Videogame Museum (NVM) has started a fundraiser to help it outlast the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NVM is the UK's only museum dedicated to game culture and education, and is now facing the prospect of closure after the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential businesses and venues to shut down for the foreseeable future. 

The charity that runs the museum explained it currently has no financial safety net in place to ensure it can survive a prolonged shut down, and is hoping to raise £80,000 ($93,600) to help secure its immediate future. 

"The Coronavirus outbreak is now threatening the National Videogame Museum with permanent closure. Despite 40,000 visitors in 2019, we have no safety net of funding to ensure our new charity outlasts a prolonged shutdown. The UK is in danger of losing the only museum dedicated to video games," reads a statement.

"Our forthcoming exhibitions, our programs to train children in the most disadvantaged communities and our huge collection of video games heritage objects could be closed for good. We’re asking for your support so the Museum can outlast this global pandemic and continue its important cultural and educational work."

Anyone interested in donating should check out the charity's JustGiving page, or you can find out more about the museum itself by clicking here.

