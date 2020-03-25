Just Cause dev Avalanche is now Avalanche Studios Group

Newsbrief: Avalanche has shifted its branding and is now known as Avalanche Studios Group, a change made to better reflect the company’s new division-focused identity.

With that, Avalanche Studios Group now houses three creative divisions: Just Cause and Rage 2 developer Avalanche Studios, theHunter: Call of the Wild developer Expansive Worlds, and self-publishing arm Systemic Reaction.

“Since 2003 we have built a sustainable AAA business, and over the past five years, we have broadened our portfolio with our self-published games. Transitioning to Avalanche Studios Group and its three divisions marks the start of a new era. Although we have expanded to three creative divisions, our singular focus is to bring immersive open world experiences to millions of players around the globe," reads a statement from Group CEO Pim Holfve.