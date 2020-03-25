Report: The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Wii in Japan

Nintendo’s latest system looks to have eclipsed the sales of the Wii in Japan, at least according to data gathered by Game Data Library.

According to sales numbers shared on Twitter, the Nintendo Switch has, as of this week, sold 12,801,240 units in Japan, beating out the 12,739,002 on record for lifetime Japanese Wii sales.

But, on top of that, Game Data Library points out that the Switch has so far sold considerably quicker than the Wii, and surpassed the older system’s lifetime Japanese sales during only the 161st week of its lifetime while it took the Wii twice that to breach 12.7 million sales.

This makes it the third quickest selling system in Japan when compared against other systems in their third year, just below the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo 3DS.

Those curious about the data can find more information—and graphs!—in Game Data Library’s Twitter thread.

This makes for the second record Nintendo has unofficially broken this week, following in the footsteps of estimates from earlier today that put Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the system’s top launch with 1,880,626 physical copies sold release week.