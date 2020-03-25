Unity offers up free game dev courses and tutorials during coronavirus pandemic

Unity is opening up three months’ worth of premium access to its Unity Learn platform to give learning resources to Unity-curious developers cooped up at home during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Devs that sign up for the program are granted three months free access to Unity Learn Premium, which includes a smattering of free courses, projects, and tutorials meant to help introduce the ins and outs of making a video game with Unity.

The offerings range from more freefrom projects and situational tutorials, to structured day-by-day and step-by-step courses, including access to Unity’s live Create with Code daily lessons.

Those wanting to enlist in their free three months of Unity Learn Premium can find info on how to do so over on the Unity Learn website.