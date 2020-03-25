Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 25, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 25, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 25, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity offers up free game dev courses and tutorials during coronavirus pandemic

Unity offers up free game dev courses and tutorials during coronavirus pandemic

March 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming

Unity is opening up three months’ worth of premium access to its Unity Learn platform to give learning resources to Unity-curious developers cooped up at home during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Devs that sign up for the program are granted three months free access to Unity Learn Premium, which includes a smattering of free courses, projects, and tutorials meant to help introduce the ins and outs of making a video game with Unity.

The offerings range from more freefrom projects and situational tutorials, to structured day-by-day and step-by-step courses, including access to Unity’s live Create with Code daily lessons.

Those wanting to enlist in their free three months of Unity Learn Premium can find info on how to do so over on the Unity Learn website.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.25.20]
Senior UX Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.24.20]
Software Engineer - Generalist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[03.24.20]
Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.24.20]
.Net Game Tools Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image