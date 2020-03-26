Obituary: Gearbox co-founder Landon Montgomery has passed away

Landon Montgomery, one of the co-founders of Brothers in Arms and Borderlands developer Gearbox Software, has passed away.

During his time at the company, Montgomery directed and produced a number of acclaimed titles like the Half-Life: Opposing Force expansion pack -- which was developed by Gearbox and published by Valve -- James Bond: Nightfire, and the original Brothers in Arms.

He also worked on Halo: Combat Evolved after Gearbox was tasked with porting the acclaimed shooter to Windows back in 2003. Although he departed the studio in 2011 after over a decade, the company has paid tribute to his impact and legacy.

"We are heartbroken after learning today of the passing of one of our co-founders, Landon Montgomery. In our earliest years, Landon played a big role in helping set our path," wrote the studio on social media.

"We will always be thankful and remember him for being a part of our lives. During this trying time, our thoughts, support, and affection are with those who were closest to him."