Epic signs Playdead, Remedy, and genDesign to new publishing label

March 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Epic Games has formed a new multi-platform publishing label and signed deals with The Last Guardian developer genDesign, Limbo creator Playdead, and Control maker Remedy.

According to Epic, its new 'Epic Games Publishing' offshoot will look to redefine publishing with a "developer-first approach" that lets studios retain 100 percent of all intellectual property rights and full creative control over their work. 

The company will also cover up to 100 percent of development costs, including employee salaries and go-to-market expenses like QA, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs. 

A 50-50 profit sharing agreement will enable devices to earn at least half of all products once costs have been recouped, with Epic explaining it wants creatives to "earn a fair share for their work."

Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney said the company has created the publishing model it always wanted for itself, and will announced other partners and projects in the coming months.

