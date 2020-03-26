Develop: Brighton moved to November due to COVID-19 pandemic

UK game dev conference Develop: Brighton has been postponed until November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially scheduled to take place from July 14-16, the show will now run from November 2-4 at the original Hilton Brighton Metropole venue.

Although some changes may be made ton the list of announced speakers Bethesda Game Studios exeutive producer and director Todd Howard will still deliver the headline keynote. Conference passes that have already been purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled event.

"We’re obviously disappointed to be making this decision but it wasn’t a difficult one given the current uncertainty. The health and wellbeing of everyone is paramount,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

"By moving the event to November, it means the show will go on and we can look forward to seeing everyone in Brighton, albeit a few months later."