Mojang shakes up AR game Minecraft Earth to adapt to shelter-in-place play

While more and more people are saying at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the developers behind mobile location-based AR games like Minecraft Earth are having to make changes to adapt to those lifestyle shifts.

In the spirit of keeping the game playable for those either choosing or required to stay at home (and likely to discourage folks from venturing outdoors to just to play), Mojang has made a handful of tweaks to Minecraft Earth.

Mojang noted a couple such alterations on the Minecraft Earth Twitter account, like upping the spawn rate for in-game resources, and giving players a way to take part in the game’s “adventures” from the comfort of their own homes.

"We want to help you flatten the curve! To alight with COVID-19 precautionary measures, we have made it easier than ever to play Minecraft Earth from home," explains that tweet.

This follows in the footsteps of similar changes made by Pokemon Go developer Niantic to its own flagship location-based game, which itself has changed spawn rates and altered prices of in-game goods to make it easier for players to log time with Pokemon Go while isolating.