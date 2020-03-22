Get a job: Crossy Road dev Hipster Whale is hiring a Server Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Melbourne, Australia

We’re looking for somebody to help us create and maintain an online infrastructure that supports millions of concurrent players in a secure, stable, highly performant and reliable manner.

You’ll be using a wide combination of the latest AWS, Google Cloud and web technologies (Lambda/Cloud Functions using C# and JavaScript, Node.js, Terraform/Serverless, Cognito/Firebase, DynamoDB/Bigtable, Docker/Kubernetes etc) to allow us to dynamically scale a fleet of containerized, .NET Core based game servers. Perhaps you already have experience with many of these technologies, or perhaps you've got a proven track record in taking on similarly complex challenges.

Ideally, you’ll be Melbourne based and already hold a Visa allowing you to work in Australia. We’ll consider a remote position for the right candidate, if you’re willing to be available with crossover during Australian business hours.

REQUIRED

Strong programming and debugging skills in C# or C++

Computer Science degree or demonstrably equivalent skills

Comfort with multi-threaded programming and scalable, distributed systems

Skills in, or willingness to learn JavaScript and TypeScript

Experience with networked systems

DESIRABLE

Experience with a wide range of AWS, Google Cloud or Azure technologies

Comfort and experience with programming for the web

Track record of having worked on critical infrastructure at scale

Experience in adapting to new technologies

Strong linear algebra and 3D math skills

Demos and code samples are always fantastic to see

Experience as a full stack developer using AWS or Google Cloud

Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases

Experience with serverless, infrastructure as code

Comfort or familiarity with Unity

