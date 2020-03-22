Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Crossy Road dev Hipster Whale is hiring a Server Engineer

March 26, 2020 | By Staff
More: Indie, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Server Engineer, Hipster Whale

Location: Melbourne, Australia

We’re looking for somebody to help us create and maintain an online infrastructure that supports millions of concurrent players in a secure, stable, highly performant and reliable manner.

You’ll be using a wide combination of the latest AWS, Google Cloud and web technologies (Lambda/Cloud Functions using C# and JavaScript, Node.js, Terraform/Serverless, Cognito/Firebase, DynamoDB/Bigtable, Docker/Kubernetes etc) to allow us to dynamically scale a fleet of containerized, .NET Core based game servers. Perhaps you already have experience with many of these technologies, or perhaps you've got a proven track record in taking on similarly complex challenges.

Ideally, you’ll be Melbourne based and already hold a Visa allowing you to work in Australia. We’ll consider a remote position for the right candidate, if you’re willing to be available with crossover during Australian business hours.

REQUIRED

  • Strong programming and debugging skills in C# or C++
  • Computer Science degree or demonstrably equivalent skills
  • Comfort with multi-threaded programming and scalable, distributed systems
  • Skills in, or willingness to learn JavaScript and TypeScript
  • Experience with networked systems

DESIRABLE

  • Experience with a wide range of AWS, Google Cloud or Azure technologies
  • Comfort and experience with programming for the web
  • Track record of having worked on critical infrastructure at scale
  • Experience in adapting to new technologies
  • Strong linear algebra and 3D math skills
  • Demos and code samples are always fantastic to see
  • Experience as a full stack developer using AWS or Google Cloud
  • Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases
  • Experience with serverless, infrastructure as code
  • Comfort or familiarity with Unity

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

