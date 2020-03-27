Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Assassin's Creed actor Abubakar Salim forms UK studio Silver Rain Games

Assassin's Creed actor Abubakar Salim forms UK studio Silver Rain Games

March 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Assassin's Creed and World of Warcraft voice actor Abubakar Salim has launched a new game studio called Silver Rain Games. 

Salim will serve as CEO of the fledgling UK outfit, and will be joined by former BAFTA Games program manager Melissa Phillips who's been named head of studio. 

The pair are currently searching for new talent to help create an original property, with the project currently in the prototype state. 

Explaining his decision to found a development studio, Salim said he wanted to give back to the games industry by trying to "bring a fresh perspective to the table." 

"Silver Rain Games is a independent game development studio with the intention of welcoming new audiences to the games industry," reads the company website. "We value flexibility and aim to create a safe space for our team to explore and find their role within the game industry of today."

Related Jobs

The United Sates Army War College
The United Sates Army War College — Carlisle , Pennsylvania, United States
[03.27.20]
PROFESSOR OF STRATEGIC GAME DESIGN
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.27.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics — Wallham, Massachusetts, United States
[03.27.20]
Software Engineer, Entertainment
ZigZaGame Inc
ZigZaGame Inc — Shinagawa, Japan
[03.26.20]
Motion Graphic Designer- Marketing


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image