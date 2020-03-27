Assassin's Creed actor Abubakar Salim forms UK studio Silver Rain Games

Assassin's Creed and World of Warcraft voice actor Abubakar Salim has launched a new game studio called Silver Rain Games.

Salim will serve as CEO of the fledgling UK outfit, and will be joined by former BAFTA Games program manager Melissa Phillips who's been named head of studio.

The pair are currently searching for new talent to help create an original property, with the project currently in the prototype state.

Explaining his decision to found a development studio, Salim said he wanted to give back to the games industry by trying to "bring a fresh perspective to the table."

"Silver Rain Games is a independent game development studio with the intention of welcoming new audiences to the games industry," reads the company website. "We value flexibility and aim to create a safe space for our team to explore and find their role within the game industry of today."