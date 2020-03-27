Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Tencent and Huawei are working on a mobile cloud gaming platform

Tencent and Huawei are working on a mobile cloud gaming platform

March 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Chinese tech companies Tencent and Huawei have partnered to develop a mobile cloud gaming platform.

The collaboration was announced at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 (via South China Morning Post), and will see the pair establish a game development lab to explore various technologies including cloud streaming, artificial intelligence, and VR/AR. 

In the area of cloud streaming specifically, a WeChat post from Tencent explained the lab will be working on turning its 'GameMatrix' cloud gaming platform into an "industry-leading, high-quality and low-cost mobile cloud gaming solution." It has also been tasked with developing new chip features, debugging tools, and optimization solutions.

Tencent is one of the biggest names in the games industry, and is best known as the owner of League of Legends developer Riot Games and for publishing popular titles like Rocket League, PUBG Online, and Call of Duty: Online in China. 

Huawei, meanwhile, is one of the world's most prominent consumer electronics and telecommunications companies, and as of 2018 was the second-largest smartphone manufactuer in the world behind Samsung.

