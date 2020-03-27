Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sony says COVID-19 won't impact PS5 launch (yet)

March 27, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
As the spread of COVID-19 continues to impact the game industry, Sony has tentatively made clear that they still intend to release the PlayStation 5 in late 2020. 

A report over in Bloomberg detailing the company's financial woes includes a brief comment about the planned PlayStation 5 launch. Per Bloomberg, a Sony representative said the company "doesn't see a notable impact" on the platform's planned launch for holiday 2020. 

Worth noting however, is that this comment follows a lengthy breakdown of how the virus' impact has reduced its production capabilities and is causing the company to adjust its profit projections. The report indicates that the company's Chinese factories are coming back online (but face supply shortages), while its Malaysian and United Kingdom facilities are currently closed for business. 

It's hard to see how the spread of COVID-19 won't impact Sony's game business in some capacity. Earlier today, Sony announced it would be throttling PSN download speeds to help reduce impact on broadband networks. 
 

