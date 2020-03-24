Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Senior Software Engineer in California

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

​Location: Novato, California

Who We Are:

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Our studios in Novato, CA; Orange County, CA; Agoura Hills, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea, are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

What We Need:

We are seeking a talented Senior-level Software Engineer to join our development efforts on an exciting new game! Within this role, you’ll be focused on building new technology and adapting existing systems to fulfill the project’s technical requirements and ambitions.

What You Will Do:

Implement and improve a variety of fast and efficient core game software using Unreal Engine 4

Help provide architectural oversight across the entire game

Collaborate across the studio to devise optimal engineering solutions to technical challenges

Participate on development of low-level systems like streaming, serialization, and efficient memory management

Research new techniques to continually improve our game technology

Other tasks as needed

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Passion for real time performance in games

Extensive experience working on games at or near the engine level

Experience in programming for current-gen game consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Experience working on systemic gameplay systems or core engine technology

Shipped at least 1 AAA title as a software engineer, preferably within a technology role and with the Unreal Engine

5+ years of programming experience on commercial software projects

Superb understanding of modern C / C++ fundamentals

Ability to work independently and efficiently under reasonable deadlines

Capability to write clean, bug-free, well-documented, and efficient code

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science

Excellent communication skills and a good team player

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.