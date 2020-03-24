Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Senior Software Engineer in California

March 27, 2020 | By Staff

March 27, 2020 | By Staff
March 27, 2020 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Software EngineerVisual Concepts

​Location: Novato, California

Who We Are:

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Our studios in Novato, CA; Orange County, CA; Agoura Hills, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea, are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

What We Need:

We are seeking a talented Senior-level Software Engineer to join our development efforts on an exciting new game! Within this role, you’ll be focused on building new technology and adapting existing systems to fulfill the project’s technical requirements and ambitions.

What You Will Do:

  • Implement and improve a variety of fast and efficient core game software using Unreal Engine 4
  • Help provide architectural oversight across the entire game
  • Collaborate across the studio to devise optimal engineering solutions to technical challenges
  • Participate on development of low-level systems like streaming, serialization, and efficient memory management
  • Research new techniques to continually improve our game technology
  • Other tasks as needed

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

  • Passion for real time performance in games
  • Extensive experience working on games at or near the engine level
  • Experience in programming for current-gen game consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Experience working on systemic gameplay systems or core engine technology
  • Shipped at least 1 AAA title as a software engineer, preferably within a technology role and with the Unreal Engine
  • 5+ years of programming experience on commercial software projects
  • Superb understanding of modern C / C++ fundamentals
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently under reasonable deadlines
  • Capability to write clean, bug-free, well-documented, and efficient code
  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science
  • Excellent communication skills and a good team player

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

