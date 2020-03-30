Games industry backs 'Play Apart Together' campaign to slow spread of COVID-19

A host of major games companies including Activision Blizzard, Twitch, Riot Games, and Unity have banded together to promote the World Health Organization's 'Play Apart Together' campaign.

The initiative is designed to encourage people to help slow the spread of COVID-10 by following health and safety guidelines and staying at home.

A total of 18 game companies have come together to support the campaign, and will each be encouraging their vast networks of users and fans to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and other preventative actions.

"By bringing special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration to some of the most popular games in the world, #PlayApartTogether encourages users to adopt best practices for the sake of their own health and that of their families and communities," reads a press release.

"By incorporating COVID-19 self-protection messages into games, the industry is telling the world: "Wherever you are, whatever game you play, you can make a difference.'"

Other notable names to have lent their support include YouTube Gaming, Zynga, Kabam, Amazon Appstore, and Glu Mobile.