Future shuts down Official Xbox Magazine after almost two decades

UK based publisher Future has shut down the long-running Official Xbox Magazine (OXM). As reported by Eurogamer, the monthly print magazine was scrapped last week alongside five other non-game publications.

The magazine was almost two decades old, with the very first preview issue of OXM having been released during E3 2001 -- the same year the original Xbox arrived in North America.

Future indicated the decision was down to financial pressure caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and said it's working to keep layoffs to "an absolute minimum."

"Like many organizations right now, we find ourselves being forced into making difficult decisions. We have a duty of care to all our staff during this time and our focus is on protecting the business for them and for our customers," said the company.

"We have introduced a raft of measures to keep the numbers of lay-offs to an absolute minimum, including significant pay cuts for our executive team and board. Whilst the decline in retail footfall impacts our magazine business, we are well placed with significant digital audiences and diversified revenues to continue delivering on our customers' changing needs at this time."