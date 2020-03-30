Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Star Citizen dev Cloud Imperium raises $17.25 million in funding

Star Citizen dev Cloud Imperium raises $17.25 million in funding

March 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium has raised an additional $17.25 million in funding from existing investors. 

Multiple investors including the Calder Family Office, Snoot Entertainment, and ITG Investment all exercised a one-time option to purchase further shares in the company at a discounted price. 

The Calder Family were also involved in the $46 million private investment round that took place at the end of 2018, with those funds having being used to support the development and marketing of Star Citizen and its single player spin-off Squadron 42

Since development on Star Citizen began in 2011, Cloud Imperium has raised over has $275 million to finance the project through public and private crowdfunding initiatives. 

The multiplayer sci-fi title was originally due to launch in 2014, but a perpetually expanding roadmap means the game is still only available in alpha form.

