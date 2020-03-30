Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 30, 2020
March 30, 2020
March 30, 2020
Xbox encouraging devs to push updates during off-peak hours to lessen server strain

March 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Microsoft’s Azure team hasn’t yet noted any impact from an uptick in newly social distanced players turning to Xbox to fill their time, but the Xbox Live side of the company is still taking preemptive measures to ensure the gaming division doesn’t put undue strain on the Azure network.

The one change mentioned is that Xbox is now working with publishing partners to ensure any high-bandwidth dealings like game updates are pushed during off-peak hours, rather than during the middle of the day.

Efforts with Xbox are noted as one small update on how Azure is weathering increased use for services like XBL, Teams, and Windows Virtual Desktop which have overall seen a 775 percent increase in newly social distanced regions.

Outside of bandwidth conscious changes, Xbox also separately notes that it has disabled custom Xbox Live image uploads, including 'gamerpics', club pics, and club backgrounds, to lessen the workload for its moderation team as Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live, and Mixer all report record numbers.

