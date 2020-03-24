Video: Storytelling with verbs to better integrate narrative and gameplay

In this 2020 GDC virtual talk, Capybara Games' Kaitlin Tremblay discusses the inherent fiction behind our most common gameplay verbs, such as shooting, talking, deciphering (puzzle solving), hacking, and the like.

What's notable about this talk is that Tremblay dug into specific examples from a variety of games across triple-A, indie, mobile, ARGs, and escape rooms, with a special eye toward how this becomes even more imperative in collaborative or competitive game spaces.

Tremblay's work evaluating the most common verbs of video games in a narrative light proved insightful and relevant to any devs working out how to tell better interactive stories, so if you missed it live don't miss your chance to now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

