Kojima Productions working remotely after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions announced today that all staff currently working will be doing so from home for the foreseeable future after a sick employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

It's the latest in a string of high-profile game companies (notably Nintendo, Bungie, and Microsoft) making a show of allowing employees to work remotely in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has inspired authorities around the world to enact quarantine measures.

According to a press release published today, Kojima Productions recently learned that a staff member who has been out of the office since Friday, March 20th tested positive for COVID-19. The company has since been working with Tokyo health authorities to take appropriate measures, including sanitizing the office.

Kojima Productions says that while it's not required to close the studio since the infected employee was not in the office at the time symptoms developed, it has done so anyway and will "continue working closely with our public health authorities and enact additional precautions as necessary to prevent further spread" of the disease.