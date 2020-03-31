Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 31, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 31, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 31, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Colopl acquires game and interactive novel developer Mages for $14.92 million

Colopl acquires game and interactive novel developer Mages for $14.92 million

March 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Japanese mobile developer-publisher Colopl has acquired entertainment company Mages for approximately $14.92 million. As reported by Gematsu, the deal will see Mages become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colopl. 

For those unfamiliar with the name, Mages is a game developer and record label based in Tokyo, and has worked on a number of console, handheld, and mobile titles including Steins;Gate and B-Project through its 5pb subsidiary. 

Colopl, meanwhile, has created a raft of mobile titles like Titan Slayer 2, Pro Baseball Versus, and Disney Tsum Tsum Land, and since 2016 has been attempting to push into the virtual reality market

The mobile studio explained that adding Mages' original properties to its own lineup will strengthen its foothold in the mobile arena, while allowing Mages to accelerate its own business. 

Related Jobs

Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.30.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gameplay
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.30.20]
Environment Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.30.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.30.20]
Senior Audio Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image