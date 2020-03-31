Colopl acquires game and interactive novel developer Mages for $14.92 million

Japanese mobile developer-publisher Colopl has acquired entertainment company Mages for approximately $14.92 million. As reported by Gematsu, the deal will see Mages become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colopl.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Mages is a game developer and record label based in Tokyo, and has worked on a number of console, handheld, and mobile titles including Steins;Gate and B-Project through its 5pb subsidiary.

Colopl, meanwhile, has created a raft of mobile titles like Titan Slayer 2, Pro Baseball Versus, and Disney Tsum Tsum Land, and since 2016 has been attempting to push into the virtual reality market.

The mobile studio explained that adding Mages' original properties to its own lineup will strengthen its foothold in the mobile arena, while allowing Mages to accelerate its own business.