Cyberpunk dev CD Projekt Red donates $950,000 to help fight COVID-19

March 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has donated $950,000 to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As reported by IGN, the Polish studio explained it would be handing the cash over to the GOCC Foundation, which is the is the biggest, non-governmental, non-profit charity organization in Poland. 

The charity specifically raises money to help those in pediatric and elderly care, and aims to support the health care system in Poland by purchasing specialist medial equipment including MRI scanners and anti-bedsore mattresses. 

"We are all following events related to the coronavirus epidemic. The number of cases is increasing, and the health service is facing more and more challenges. In these hard times, every help counts, so over the last few days we have been wondering how we could contribute," wrote the studio.

We are not familiar with buying medical equipment, masks or overalls, which is why we decided to cooperate with professionals with many years of experience - WOŚP . Today, we donated PLN 4 million to fight coronavirus - half of this amount as CD PROJEKT SA, and the other half privately. The private part was financed by the main shareholders and the management board of CD PROJEKT.

We would also like to thank the entire medical service and everyone involved in the fight against the virus. Risking your own health, you fight for ours every day - your hard work is our inspiration."

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, CD Projekt has also committed to working remotely to help curb the spread of the virus.

