Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 31, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 31, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 31, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Eidos-Montreal hosting Deus Ex flash sale to help those affected by COVID-19

Eidos-Montreal hosting Deus Ex flash sale to help those affected by COVID-19

March 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Eidos-Montreal and parent company Square Enix are hosting a flash Deus Ex sale and donating the proceeds to charity. 

To help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair will be handing all cash raised from the Steam versions of selected games to the Food Banks of Quebec.

"The gaming community knows the importance of uniting in the face of adversity. In this spirit, we’d like to inspire everyone to make an impact: even from quarantine, you can help those in need in the difficult situation caused by COVID-19," wrote Eidos on Steam.

"Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix will make a donation to Food Banks of Quebec in an amount equal to the proceeds Square Enix receives from purchases of games in the Deus Ex franchise on Steam between March 30, 2020 at 12am, and April 1, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT."

Four games have been featured in the sale including the Game of the Year Edition of the original Deus Ex, Deus Ex: Invisible War, the Director's Cut of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and the latest entry in the series, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Related Jobs

Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.30.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gameplay
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.30.20]
Environment Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.30.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.30.20]
Senior Audio Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image