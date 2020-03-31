Eidos-Montreal hosting Deus Ex flash sale to help those affected by COVID-19

Eidos-Montreal and parent company Square Enix are hosting a flash Deus Ex sale and donating the proceeds to charity.

To help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair will be handing all cash raised from the Steam versions of selected games to the Food Banks of Quebec.

"The gaming community knows the importance of uniting in the face of adversity. In this spirit, we’d like to inspire everyone to make an impact: even from quarantine, you can help those in need in the difficult situation caused by COVID-19," wrote Eidos on Steam.

"Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix will make a donation to Food Banks of Quebec in an amount equal to the proceeds Square Enix receives from purchases of games in the Deus Ex franchise on Steam between March 30, 2020 at 12am, and April 1, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT."

Four games have been featured in the sale including the Game of the Year Edition of the original Deus Ex, Deus Ex: Invisible War, the Director's Cut of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and the latest entry in the series, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.