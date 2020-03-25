Video: Using forgiveness mechanics to design better games

In this 2020 GDC virtual talk Butterscotch Shenanigans' Seth Coster lifts the veil around forgiveness mechanics, game systems that allow the player to be "off" in their inputs, but still get the results they want.

Coster deconstructed some common examples of such systems and offered some fresh perspective on why they're valuable, and what game designers can do to implement them in ways that support the player without disrupting their experience.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

