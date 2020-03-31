Dozens of devs pitch in games for Humble's all-for-charity Conquer COVID-19 bundle

Video game developers and ebook authors alike have contributed over $1,000 worth of digital goods for Humble’s latest charitable bundle, the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle, this time to help support organizations contending with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of devs have chipped in for this latest 100 percent charitable bundle, offering up games ranging from Darksiders to Undertale in an effort to raise money for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response effort, one $30 bundle at a time.

“In the wake of COVID-19 and its effects around the world, we’ve teamed up with a team of developers, publishers, and creators to bundle a care package of much-needed funds to support organizations responding to the pandemic and its consequences.”

While Humble’s rotating bundle deals always offer purchasers the ability to donate any portion of their transition to charity, the organization sometimes offers bundles like Conquer COVID-19 where both developers and Humble itself forgo any income to direct all incoming funds to those in need.

This latest one week effort goes to support Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners in Health for each organizations COVID-19-related efforts. More details on each, as well as the bundle itself, can be found here.