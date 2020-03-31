Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 31, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 31, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 31, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dozens of devs pitch in games for Humble's all-for-charity Conquer COVID-19 bundle

Dozens of devs pitch in games for Humble's all-for-charity Conquer COVID-19 bundle

March 31, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 31, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Video game developers and ebook authors alike have contributed over $1,000 worth of digital goods for Humble’s latest charitable bundle, the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle, this time to help support organizations contending with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of devs have chipped in for this latest 100 percent charitable bundle, offering up games ranging from Darksiders to Undertale in an effort to raise money for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response effort, one $30 bundle at a time.

“In the wake of COVID-19 and its effects around the world, we’ve teamed up with a team of developers, publishers, and creators to bundle a care package of much-needed funds to support organizations responding to the pandemic and its consequences.”

While Humble’s rotating bundle deals always offer purchasers the ability to donate any portion of their transition to charity, the organization sometimes offers bundles like Conquer COVID-19 where both developers and Humble itself forgo any income to direct all incoming funds to those in need. 

This latest one week effort goes to support Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners in Health for each organizations COVID-19-related efforts. More details on each, as well as the bundle itself, can be found here.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.31.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.30.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.30.20]
Senior Audio Engineer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.30.20]
Technical Lighting Artist (Temporary)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image