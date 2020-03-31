Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
QuakeCon 25 called off over COVID-19 concerns

March 31, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Bethesda Softworks and id Software have canceled their annual QuakeCon fan event, announcing over Twitter that uncertainties involving the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic make planning this year’s event too difficult to proceed.

While QuakeCon is far from the first event to be called off due to the spread of COVID-19, the event makes for one of the earlier cancellations so far as QuakeCon 25 was originally scheduled for this August.

“In recent weeks we have spent a lot of time discussing how we might still move forward with QuakeCon this year, particularly given that it’s the 25th year of the event. However, with all the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s QuakeCon,” reads a portion of the statement shared to Twitter.

“While we don’t know what the state of the pandemic will be this August, we do know it will not be possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success.”

