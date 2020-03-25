Get a job: Fire Hose Games is hiring a Progression and Monetization Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts​

Fire Hose Games is growing! The studio behind Go Home Dinosaurs, Catlateral Damage, and 20XX is now working on 2 new unannounced games for PC/console that are ambitious departures from our previous titles. We’re looking for talented, passionate developers to expand our team.

Job Description

Develop sustainable monetization strategies and engaging progression systems for a live game

Work with design and production to align monetization with the game’s vision and milestones

Design economic systems within and outside the game

Balance the game economy and progression systems

Identify and analyze metrics for adjusting progression and economy systems

Collaborate with engineering, art, and production

Qualifications

2+ years industry experience

At least 1 shipped title

Experience developing monetization strategies for free to play games

Experience designing economic, metagame, and other progression systems

Understanding of player psychology and motivation for different player segments

Experience with visualizing and processing user data

Knowledge of and experience with online games as a service and free to play games

Preferences

General game design experience

Basic programming skills

Experience with agile/Scrum practices

Experience with rapid prototyping

Experience with A/B testing during live development

Proximity to the Greater Boston area is strongly preferred, but not required

Additional Information

Fire Hose Games is located in Cambridge MA, next door to Boston. We pay good salaries and our generous benefits package includes health care, dental, unlimited vacation/sick time, 401(k) with matching, excellent maternity/paternity leave, flexible work hours, relocation costs, and free snacks at the office. Fire Hose hasn’t crunched in years and we don’t intend to start. Our company culture is inclusive, supportive, and fun. We care about diversity and strongly encourage applicants with diverse backgrounds and voices to apply. We hope to hear from you!

