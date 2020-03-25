Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Fire Hose Games is hiring a Progression and Monetization Designer

March 31, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Progression and Monetization Designer, Fire Hose Games

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts​

Fire Hose Games is growing! The studio behind Go Home Dinosaurs, Catlateral Damage, and 20XX is now working on 2 new unannounced games for PC/console that are ambitious departures from our previous titles. We’re looking for talented, passionate developers to expand our team.

Job Description

  • Develop sustainable monetization strategies and engaging progression systems for a live game
  • Work with design and production to align monetization with the game’s vision and milestones
  • Design economic systems within and outside the game
  • Balance the game economy and progression systems
  • Identify and analyze metrics for adjusting progression and economy systems
  • Collaborate with engineering, art, and production

Qualifications

  • 2+ years industry experience
  • At least 1 shipped title
  • Experience developing monetization strategies for free to play games
  • Experience designing economic, metagame, and other progression systems
  • Understanding of player psychology and motivation for different player segments
  • Experience with visualizing and processing user data
  • Knowledge of and experience with online games as a service and free to play games

Preferences

  • General game design experience
  • Basic programming skills
  • Experience with agile/Scrum practices
  • Experience with rapid prototyping
  • Experience with A/B testing during live development
  • Proximity to the Greater Boston area is strongly preferred, but not required

Additional Information

Fire Hose Games is located in Cambridge MA, next door to Boston. We pay good salaries and our generous benefits package includes health care, dental, unlimited vacation/sick time, 401(k) with matching, excellent maternity/paternity leave, flexible work hours, relocation costs, and free snacks at the office. Fire Hose hasn’t crunched in years and we don’t intend to start. Our company culture is inclusive, supportive, and fun. We care about diversity and strongly encourage applicants with diverse backgrounds and voices to apply. We hope to hear from you!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

