Activision has dished out over 50,000 permabans in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision has dished out over 50,000 permabans in Call of Duty: Warzone

April 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr

April 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Activision is clamping down on cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone, and has already issued over 50,000 permanent bans worldwide. 

The free-to-play battle royale mode, which is available as a standalone add-on for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, has amassed over 30 million players in just over three weeks, so those bans only represent a minuscule portion of the game's total playerbase.

Still, the publisher has warned would-be perps that it's employing a "zero tolerance" policy when dealing with cheaters, and that "maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone" is one of its highest priorities. 

"We employ a number of programs in place to combat both cheaters and cheat providers.  Our security teams monitor 24/7 to investigate data and identify potential infractions. The teams review all possible cheats and hacks, this includes identifying use of aimbots, wallhacks and more," reads a blog

"We’re working to improve our in-game system for reporting potential cheating. Plans are underway to streamline the UI for a more seamless reporting experience. For all reports that are received in-game, they are both analyzed and filtered based on key data. Once investigations are complete, we will continue to work as quickly as possible to ban.

"Simply put there’s no place for cheating. We recognize that there’s no single solution for combating cheaters, it’s a constant enforcement every day, 24/7. Rest assured, we’re committed to ensuring a fun and fair experience for everyone."

Activision has pledged to keep players in the loop by providing more ban updates in the future.

 

