Rockstar pledges 5% of Red Dead and GTA Online revenue to fight COVID-19

Rockstar will be donating 5 percent of revenue from purchases made in GTA Online and Red Dead Online from April 1 to May 31 to COVID-19 relief efforts.

In a post of Facebook, the developer said the cash will be used to assist local communities and businesses struggling to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will do so by directly handing funds to those affected while also supporting some of the charities and organizations who already have boots on the ground.

GTA Online is one of Rockstar's biggest earners, and although it's close to seven years old the game mode continues to set spending records thanks to a steady steam of content updates.