April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
Terraria has sold over 30 million copies across all platforms

April 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Terraria has sold 30.3 million copies across all platforms since launching in 2011, according to a forum post from developer Re-Logic

Breaking that figure down, the studio revealed 14 million copies have been sold on PC, with another 8.7 million and 7.6 million units being sold on mobile devices and consoles respectively.

The procedurally generated sandbox game initially launched for Windows PC, but has since made its way to a huge range of platforms including iOS, Android PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS, and all the major home consoles from the past two generations.

