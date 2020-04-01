COVID-19 preventing Bethesda from hosting digital E3 showcase

Bethesda won't be hosting a digital conference in June to replace its canceled E3 showcase, which was scrapped along with the rest of E3 in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's vice president of global marketing Pete Hines said the company is facing "many challenges" due to COVID-19, and as such won't be putting together an online presentation.

"Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June," he wrote on Twitter. "We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months."

The news comes a day after Bethesda and id Software axed their annual QuakeCon fan event due to the "logistical challenges and uncertainties" presented by COVID-19.

Although Bethesda will be ducking (what remains of) E3 2020, other notable companies like Ubisoft and Microsoft have committed to hosting digital events during the summer.