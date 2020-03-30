Get a job: Frictional Games is hiring a Tech Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Malmö, Sweden

We are looking for a Tech Lead. You will have a major part in forming tech and the workflow for our upcoming projects. You will work closely with other team leads, such as the creative lead, art lead and design lead, and a small team of tech programmers who will help develop the engine.

You will help a project smoothly transition into pre-production, production and then launch. At the early stages of pre-production you work with prototyping and help the team quickly test their ideas.

During pre-production you will develop new tech and tools that will be used by the project. You would be working with low-level systems such as IO, AI, rendering, scripting, sound and physics and create user friendly UI. You will develop effective pipelines that make good use of the engine and tools and document those features.

Once the project shifts into production you will:

Make sure tech tasks are assigned and done

Benchmark and optimize the engine

Act as internal support for any tech related questions

What are we looking for?

You have to be a EU/EEA resident to apply.

The person we’re looking for is creative, driven and self-sufficient.

Here are some essential skills we require:

Well-versed in C++ or similar

Knowledge in AngelScript, Python, Lua, or similar

Knowledge in OpenGL, Vulkan, or DirectX

You have created an engine or tools for development for at least one game

Strong low-level programming skills

Good linear algebra knowledge

Knowledge in working with Widgets / Custom GUI

Fluency in English

Skills in team communication and support

These will be considered a plus:

Love for tech and messing with the low level parts of the engine

Passion for UX design

Worked with data oriented design and decoupling

Experience with third party engines likes PhysX, Wwise, FMod or similar

Worked with PS4, XBO or Switch SDKs

Keeps up to date with the latest developments in game tech

You live in Sweden

Requirements if you are applying for the position remotely and not for the Malmö office

A Windows PC that runs recent games (such as SOMA)

A fast and stable internet connection.

What do we offer?

We are a small team, which means you will be able to work on a wide variety of things and contribute to our future games in a meaningful way.

We also believe a healthy balance between work and life reflects positively on your work. We offer a variety of perks for our full-time employees, especially those who live in or relocate to Sweden. We also don’t encourage crunch.

Here’s what we offer:

Flexible working hours

Opportunities to influence your workflow

Variety in your work tasks, and ability to influence your workload

Participation in our internal game Show & Tell sessions, so you’ll have input into all aspects of the game

Social security and holidays that are up to the Swedish standards

An inclusive and respectful work environment

An office in central Malmö you can use as much as you please

Fun workmates, game and movie nights, and other outings!

How to apply?

Did the position pique your interest? Are you the person we’re looking for? Then we would love to hear from you!

Please note that the application period will be ongoing until we find the right person for the position. Therefore it might take some time for us to reply to your message.

Please send us your:

Cover letter (why you should work with us, what do you bring to the table)

CV

Portfolio (or links to your works)

Interested? Apply now.

