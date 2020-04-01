With Half-Life: Alyx out, Valve shifts focus to its Hammer level editor

Valve released its feature-length VR game Half-Life: Alyx to the world last week, and now the team behind the game is shifting its focus to instead work on getting its accompanying Hammer level editor out to the world.

Hammer, which might end up being non-Valve devs’ only taste of Source 2 development tools, was originally planned to release alongside Half-Life: Alyx in March, but mention of it was noticeably absent on launch day.

While Valve has yet to share a new release date for the level editing tool, the folks at Rock Paper Shotgun did manage to spot a comment from Valve’s Jake Rodkin on ResetEra saying that Hammer is the next priority for the game now that Alyx has made it out into the world.

“It’s the team’s focus now that the game’s out,” wrote Rodkin, though the text of his comment has since been replaced with a solitary period. “There will be more info soon but we’re working on it.”