Sony forms $100 million global relief fund to help those affected by COVID-19

Sony forms $100 million global relief fund to help those affected by COVID-19

April 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
PlayStation maker Sony has established a $100 million global relief fund to help those around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony will use the initiative to support those working in the education, healthcare, and creative industries, and will kick things off by donating $10 million to medial charities including the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the United Nations Children's Fund, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to assist medial staff on the frontlines.

In the area of education, the Japanese company wants to help those children who've lost learning opportunities as a result of school closures by exploring ways to leverage its technologies to fill that educational gap. 

It has also pledged to find ways to support up-and-coming creators and professionals working in the music, film, video game, and animation industries who've been impacted by the cancellation or postponement of concerts, live events, movie productions, and more. 

"Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted," said company CEO and president, Kenichiro Yoshida. 

"In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community."

