Unity launches 'Unite Now' digital series to help devs stay in the know during pandemic

Unity has launched a new digital programming series of talks, how-to's, demos, Q&As, and stories under the 'Unite Now' banner to help developers learn more about its tech during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online sessions will begin on April 14, and will cover a range of topics including engineering, live-ops, programming, art creation, and monetization.

Weekly program lineups will be dished out on the Unite Now website so viewers know when to tune in, while recordings will also be made available on-demand for later viewing.

"We don’t know when we’ll next get to see you in person, but we still have an incredible amount of rich content, learning sessions, creator stories and more that we’re excited to share. That’s why on April 14 we’re launching Unite Now – a free series of online sessions offered in engaging and interactive formats," wrote the company.

"Featuring Unity experts, creators, partners and other members of the Unity community, Unite Now is the perfect place to learn about all the Unity tech and solutions that can help you succeed at any and every stage of your project. Be inspired by fellow creators. Get time-saving tips. Learn how to launch, operate, and monetize your game. And more."

The news was broken alongside confirmation that Unite 2020 has been canceled due to the health and safety threat posed by the coronavirus.

Unity explained it would be unfeasible to host its annual game dev meet-ups in the U.S. and Europe with the virus continuing to spread, but reassured attendees that it's exploring how best to deliver the conference in a digital format.

You can find out more about Unite Now by heading on over to the Unity blog.