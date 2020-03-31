Video: Learning from 2 case studies of LGBTQ+ representation in games

In this 2020 GDC virtual talk, game writer and narrative designer Tori Schafer explains her design process for creating complex and interesting LGBT+ characters.

It was an illuminating session that saw Schafer drawing on examples from both the MMORPG Elder Scrolls Online (and acclaimed quests like the GLAAD Award-winning Manor Of Masques) and the upcoming indie game Backbone.

It was a remarkable talk, and now you can watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.