Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

USC Games Expo swaps to virtual for 2020 student game showcase

USC Games Expo swaps to virtual for 2020 student game showcase

April 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design

Newsbrief: The University of Southern California’s annual student game exhibition is switching over to an all-digital event for 2020 as more and more events pivot to offer social distancing-friendly shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, now kicking off on live streaming platforms on May 12, aims to showcase the projects made by students in the university’s USC Games game design program, and will feature over 90 projects put together by students, faculty, and alumni.

“In these unprecedented times, video and mobile games are at the forefront of social entertainment, so it makes sense to work with our partners at Jam City to bring the USC Games Expo online so that our talented Trojan family can showcase their diverse and groundbreaking work to as many people as possible,” reads a statement from USC Games director Danny Bilson.

More details can be found on the program's website

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.01.20]
Level Designer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[04.01.20]
Senior UX Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.01.20]
Senior UX Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.31.20]
Software Engineer - Generalist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image