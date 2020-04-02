USC Games Expo swaps to virtual for 2020 student game showcase

Newsbrief: The University of Southern California’s annual student game exhibition is switching over to an all-digital event for 2020 as more and more events pivot to offer social distancing-friendly shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, now kicking off on live streaming platforms on May 12, aims to showcase the projects made by students in the university’s USC Games game design program, and will feature over 90 projects put together by students, faculty, and alumni.

“In these unprecedented times, video and mobile games are at the forefront of social entertainment, so it makes sense to work with our partners at Jam City to bring the USC Games Expo online so that our talented Trojan family can showcase their diverse and groundbreaking work to as many people as possible,” reads a statement from USC Games director Danny Bilson.

More details can be found on the program's website.