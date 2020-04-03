Outer Wilds and Disco Elysium win big at BAFTA Games Awards

Indie darlings Outer Wilds and Disco Elysium were the big winners at the British Academy Games last night, which was a digital-only affair as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobius Digital's looping sci-fi adventure Outer Wilds was handed the coveted Best Game prize along with the Original Property and Game Design awards.

ZA/UM's open-world detective RPG Disco Elysium scooped up the awards for Debut Game, Narrative, and Music.

Other notable victors included Untitled Goose Game, which honked its way to victory in the Family Game category, and British Game award winner Observation.

Luigi's Mansion 3 triumphed in the newly introduced Animation category, while Sayonara Wild Hearts grabbed the Artistic Achievement prize.

You can find a select list of winners below, or head on over to the BAFTA Games website for the full rundown.

BAFTA Games Awards 2020 Winners