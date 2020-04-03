Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Outer Wilds and Disco Elysium win big at BAFTA Games Awards

April 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Indie darlings Outer Wilds and Disco Elysium were the big winners at the British Academy Games last night, which was a digital-only affair as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mobius Digital's looping sci-fi adventure Outer Wilds was handed the coveted Best Game prize along with the Original Property and Game Design awards. 

ZA/UM's open-world detective RPG Disco Elysium scooped up the awards for Debut Game, Narrative, and Music.

Other notable victors included Untitled Goose Game, which honked its way to victory in the Family Game category, and British Game award winner Observation

Luigi's Mansion 3 triumphed in the newly introduced Animation category, while Sayonara Wild Hearts grabbed the Artistic Achievement prize. 

You can find a select list of winners below, or head on over to the BAFTA Games website for the full rundown. 

BAFTA Games Awards 2020 Winners

  • Best Game -- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Debut Game  -- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) 
  • Family Game -- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Game Design -- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Multiplayer -- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Music -- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Narrative -- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Original Property -- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Technical Achievement -- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE Europe)
  • EE Mobile Game of the Year -- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
  • Audio Achievement -- APE OUT (Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital)

